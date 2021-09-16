Medabots introduces Medacoin - Launched!
Medabots, a world-renowned IP, is stepping into the world of cryptocurrency with the release of Medacoin.BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medacoin is a new cryptocurrency that gives users the ability to manage their virtual in-game goods! The token will not only be a core component of the new mobile game, but a core component of all future games aswell including the NFT game and NFT marketplace, creating value for the users playing the game. Once the token is integrated into the game it will allow users to:
1: Purchase in-game items and physical Medabots merchandise.
2: Enter live tournaments and earn tokens. Ability to use Medacoin tokens to enter wager matches!
3: Mint your own Medapart NFTs!
4: Earn coins by referring friends.
5: The same MEDACOIN tokens can be used in/transferred to all future games
Medabots (single & multiplayer) will be launching on iOS & Android in Q4 2021. This will then be followed up with a console launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC from next year onwards. The team even has plans to create a wide range of Medabots merchandise for old and new fans alike.
This game promises to be one of the biggest games of 2021/2022, so don't miss out.
▪️Telegram: https://t.me/MedabotsOfficialChannel
▪️Website: https://www.medabots.io
Jonathan DeLucia
Medabots
Teaser Medabots x Medacoin