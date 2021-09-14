Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,017 in the last 365 days.

EventMasterBook.com is launched – A new knowledge hub for event professionals worldwide

AdCoach has launched EventMasterBook.com, a new international knowledge platform for event management and live marketing

EventMasterBook.com – The new knowledge hub for event professionals worldwide

AdCoach has launched EventMasterBook.com, a new international knowledge platform for event management and live marketing

EventMasterBook.com – The new knowledge hub for event professionals worldwide

AdCoach has launched EventMasterBook.com, a new international knowledge platform for event management and live marketing.

COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new knowledge hub for live marketing and event management has been launched:
EventMasterBook.com offers paid and free online courses, books, checklists, tutorials and an event magazine on current event marketing topics to inspire and empower event professionals worldwide.

The platform is published by AdCoach, an international training and consulting company based in Cologne / Germany. Eventmasterbook.com offers educational content and inspiration for event managers worldwide with numerous tips and news on current event trends, best practices, tools, link tips and sources of supply.

A highlight of the platform is the international Event Master Course – a high-quality masterclass for professional event planning, event management and event marketing. The online course is accessible 24/7, for both individuals and corporate clients. It includes 14 step-by-step video tutorials and offers 42 detailed checklists and templates for download. A personal course certificate/badge is included.

All AdCoach's event management online seminars guarantee a high training standard. There is a focus on details and a special emphasis on sustainability, diversity and social fairness, as well as on innovative event technologies, event marketing strategies and current event formats, incl. green events and multicultural events.

Other highlights of Eventmasterbook.com are: a free Event Planning online course, an inspiring Event Magazine and the international "Event Master Book" – a printed workbook that facilitates the systematic planning of business/corporate events (e.g. product launches, roadshows, business conferences, exhibition events, etc.). More books and online trainings on current event planning topics are announced for the coming months.

AdCoach's stated mission is to establish EventMasterBook.com (https://eventmasterbook.com) as a central knowledge hub for the international event industry – empowering event managers worldwide to successfully manage innovative, inspiring and sustainable business/corporate events – from live events to hybrid and digital events.

The Eventmasterbook.com platform and its educational services are entirely in (easy to understand) English, as the event business is becoming increasingly international and English is the common language in the global event industry.

Press contact:
Eventmasterbook.com by AdCoach
Monika Monzel
Richmod Str. 6, 50667 Cologne, Germany
Web: www.adcoach.de

Monika Monzel
AdCoach UG
press@adcoach.de

You just read:

EventMasterBook.com is launched – A new knowledge hub for event professionals worldwide

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.