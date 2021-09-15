Grow as the Poppies Grow
An unlikely friendship that tells the bittersweet story of growing up and growing oldCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a carefree schoolgirl and an elderly lady meet? Lots of singing, laughing, and playing, of course! And that is what happens to “The Poppies on the Hill,” written by the certified storyteller—and grandpa—Ted Landkammer.
“The Poppies on the Hill” starts with Sarah, who, after moving to a small town, finds an unlikely friend in an elderly lady, Granny Brannigan. Standing by her wheelchair, she hands chocolate cookies to children after school each day. Granny also gifts Sarah with poppy seeds. What a coincidence that Sarah has always loved poppies in the springtime! “Look at those poppies!” she would always exclaim.
Sarah and Granny grow the poppies together. As the poppies grow, so does Sarah’s compassion for someone like Granny, who is elderly and needs help. Along with the poppies, Sarah herself grows from an easygoing, playful girl to a tenderhearted human being.
Foreword Review writes about “The Poppies on the Hill,” “Attractively illustrated, the book makes use of appropriately somber colors, including muted shades of red, orange, white, and purple for its flowers. Its figures have a nostalgic quality.” They add that the book is “a heartfelt picture book that tenderly addresses human life cycles.”
Theodore “Ted” Landkammer has told his three children and now six grandchildren great stories to remember for 30 years. He now shares his stories for other children to read and enjoy. He is happily married to his wife, Dolores Landkammer. They live in Santa Cruz, California. Support Landkammer by getting yourself a copy of “The Poppies on the Hill,” as well as his other books, “Buffy the Butterfly” and “I Wish I Had an Elephant.”
