Global Surveillance Technology Market Trends, Strategies & Opportunities In The Surveillance Technology Market 2021-2030

Surveillance Technology Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change Surveillance Technology Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the surveillance technology market is expected to grow from $83.01 billion in 2020 to $90.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $146.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. The rise in need for safety in high-risk areas drives the surveillance technology market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Surveillance Technology Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2507&type=smp

The surveillance technology market consists of sales of surveillance software development and related services. Surveillance technology refers to the development of software used in monitoring the behavior, activities, or information for managing, influencing, or directing.

Trends In The Global Surveillance Technology Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being implemented in the surveillance technology market. Artificial intelligence in surveillance technology is to analyze what is happening in the video. For instance, an application and web platform named Ella developed by IC Realtime uses the most advanced algorithms to analyze the most important events in the video from CCTV footage or video feeds. In most of the video monitoring systems, we cannot search for a particular event. Ella has a smart search option to search for important events in the videos recorded. It can recognize hundreds of natural language queries. Therefore, the use of artificial intelligence, which is a new trend in the surveillance technology market, is likely to provide growth opportunities to this market.

Global Surveillance Technology Market Segments:

The global surveillance technology market is further segmented based on technology, storage, end user and geography.

By Technology: Video Surveillance, Big Data, Police Body Cameras, Biometrics, Domestic Drones, Face Recognition Technology, RFID Chips, Stingray Tracking Devices

By Storage: On Premise, Cloud

By End User: BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Education

By Geography: The global surveillance technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Surveillance Technology Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surveillance-technology-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surveillance technology global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global surveillance technology market, surveillance technology global market share, surveillance technology global market players, surveillance technology market segments and geographies, surveillance technology market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The surveillance technology global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Surveillance Technology Market Organizations Covered: AxxonSoft, Milestone, Genetec, ExacqVision, Qognify, March Networks, Verint Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd., Identiv, Panasonic Corporation, Salient Systems Corporation., OnSSI, Avigilon, DVTEL, Lensec.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2021:

IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Solution, Platform, Service), By Vertical (Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Aerospace And Defense, Chemicals And Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare), By Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Solution (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance), By Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform), By Application (Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Management, Workforce Management, Emergency And Incident Management, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (IP-Based, Analog), By Service (Managed, Hybrid, Hosted), By End User (Industrial, Residential, Military And Defense, Institutional, Public Facilities, Commercial), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-surveillance-as-a-service-vsaas-global-market-report

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Femto, Pico, Nano, Micro, Mini), By Sub-System (Payload, Structure, Telecommunication, On-Board Computer, Power System, Attitude Control, Propulsion System), By Application (Technology Development, Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Communication, Space Exploration, Surveillance), By End-User (Commercial, Civil, Government), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-earth-orbit-leo-satellites--global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/