New innovative analysis software for EPO diagnostics developedLEIPZIG, SAXONY, GERMANY, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With LabImage 1D EPO, Kapelan Bio-Imaging presents a software solution specifically for routine EPO diagnostics. This approach is based on the established LabImage 1D platform combining the advantages of distinct adaptability to individual laboratory processes with the possibilities of high-throughput image analysis.
This is made possible, on the one hand, by a maximum degree of automation, which enables automatic trace and band detection as well as quantification and reporting with only one software and, on the other hand, by configuration via macros, so that LabImage 1D EPO can be adapted to individual user needs at any time. This applies, for example, to the selection of molecular weight markers, the customizable background correction, the symmetry factor and the customizable report generation.
Also, LabImage 1D EPO is characterized by continuous further development and reliable support through full compatibility with all common operating systems while maintaining a high level of running stability.
With LabImage 1D EPO, Kapelan Bio-Imaging satisfies the highest demands in terms of customizability, automation capability and evaluation quality based on more than 20 years of experience in the field of imaging analysis. In addition to the routine use of LabImage 1D EPO, the software is also used in various other areas of application, such as in the pharmaceutical sector under the requirements of 21 CFR Part 11.
Quote WADA lab cologne: "We have been using the LabImage 1D EPO for quite some time for the evaluation of our samples in the daily routine. The adjustments we have made to the software with Kapelan significantly speed up the evaluation of the data and lead to valid and fast processes."
"Based on our LabImage software environment, we can develop specific adaptations in data analysis efficiently and in compliance with standards. We see the application for the WADA laboratory in EPO diagnostics as a further step. We want to expand this position on the market." explains Olaf Brenn, CEO of Kapelan Bio-Imaging from Leipzig/Germany.
