Recruiting for Good Thanks Talented Kids Who Attended Party Celebrating Parrish
Kids Attended Party Celebrating Parrish, Drew Pictures of their Parents to Earn Salt and Straw Ice Cream Rewards #saltandstraw #celebratingparrish #talentedkids www.CelebratingParrish.com
Come to The Sweetest Ice Cream Party Celebrating Parrish Talented Mom Landing Sweet Job #landsweetjob #celebratingparrish www.CelebratingParrish.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring community ice cream party, Celebrating Parrish. Kids earn invite by drawing picture of their parent at work.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Party Celebrating Parrish, a talented mom who landed a sweet job.
Kids attended the party by drawing a picture of their parent at work and brought it to the party. Each kid received their own gift card, and sponsored their parent's gift card too.
Three talented kids who were invited to the party landed The Sweetest Gigs (Donuts for Daddy, iReview Ice Cream).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Both Parrish and I are grateful for all the talented kids and their parents who attended the party. Kids, thank you for participating and bringing your wonderful drawings; you made the day a fun fulfilling experience for all."
About
iReview Ice Cream, Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids. Recruiting for Good created gig to taste The World's Best Ice Cream and Write Goodie Foodie Reviews. Girls that do a great job on the gig, get hired again (just like in the real world). To learn more visit www.iReviewIceCream.com.
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
Donuts for Daddy, 1 LA Kid, Lands 1 Sweet Gig. We have found a wonderful talented boy who is up for the challenge; taste LA's Best Donuts and write foodie goodie reviews. The purpose is to inspire families who love to gift dad donuts for Father's Day 2022 www.DonutsforDaddy.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn