Westminster Barracks / DUI #1, and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B1005021
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2021 @ 2001 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Guilford
VIOLATION: DUI #1, and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Christopher Shattuck
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hadley, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of a crash on US Route 5 in Guilford, Vermont. Troopers were advised of possible impairment of one of the operators prior to arrival.
Upon arriving Troopers identified one operator as Christopher Shattuck. Troopers determined Shattuck to be intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, and Negligent Operation.
It was determined that Shattuck crossed the yellow center line and struck an oncoming vehicle causing that vehicle to leave the travel portion of the road and crash into a parked van.
Shattuck was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster where he was processed. Shattuck was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on September 21, 2021 at 1300 hours to answer for the above charges and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE