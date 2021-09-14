Westminster Barracks / DUI #1, and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B1005021

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2021 @ 2001 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Guilford

VIOLATION: DUI #1, and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Christopher Shattuck

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hadley, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of a crash on US Route 5 in Guilford, Vermont. Troopers were advised of possible impairment of one of the operators prior to arrival.

Upon arriving Troopers identified one operator as Christopher Shattuck. Troopers determined Shattuck to be intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, and Negligent Operation.

It was determined that Shattuck crossed the yellow center line and struck an oncoming vehicle causing that vehicle to leave the travel portion of the road and crash into a parked van.

Shattuck was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster where he was processed. Shattuck was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on September 21, 2021 at 1300 hours to answer for the above charges and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2021 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE