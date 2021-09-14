Text Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 9534.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3% | Valuates Reports
Text analytics market is segemented by Type On-Premise and Cloud-BasedBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Text Analytics Market Statistics
The global Text Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 9534.4 Million by 2027, from USD 4665.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2027.
What is Text Analytics ?
Text analytics is the way to unlock the meaning from all of this unstructured text. It lets you uncover patterns and themes, so you know what customers are thinking about. It reveals their wants and needs.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Text Analytics market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Text Analytics market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Text Analytics market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Text Analytics market.
Text Analytics market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Text Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Text Analytics Market Segmentation
By Type
• On-Premise
• Cloud-Based
By Application
• Data Analysis & Forecasting
• Fraud/Spam Detection
• Intelligence & Law Enforcement
• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
• Other
Key Companies
• IBM
• Microsoft
• SAS Institute
• SAP SE
• RapidMiner
• Confirmit
• Predixion Software
• Lexalytics
• Angoss Software.
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
