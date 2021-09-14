Ride Sharing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027
The USA is the largest ride sharing market, with a share of nearly 35%.BANGALORE, INDIA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Valuates Reports, titled, “Ride Sharing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2027“ The global Ride Sharing market size is projected to reach US$ 153000 million by 2027, from US$ 43200 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Ride Sharing main players are Uber, Lyft, Fasten, Didi Chuxing, Ola Cabs, Grab, Go-Jek, BlaBlaCar, etc.
Ride sharing is the sharing of vehicles by passengers as a transportation alternative. Ride sharing is not exactly an on-demand service and requires a little planning. Ride sharing is primarily intended to reduce vehicle costs, traffic congestion, and automobile emissions. The necessary prerequisite for a person in order to avail the benefits of the ride sharing transportation service, is a smartphone app. Drivers of privately-owned cars partner up with a ridesharing company in order to provide rides to commuters.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Ride Sharing market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Ride Sharing market in terms of revenue.
Ride Sharing Market Segment Review
Ride Sharing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ride Sharing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Ride Sharing Market by Type
• PC Terminal
• Mobile Terminal
Ride Sharing Market by Application
• Age 18-24
• Age 25-34
• Age 35-44
• Age 45-54
• Age 55-64
Top Key Players in the Ride Sharing Market
• Uber
• Lyft
• Fasten
• Haxi
• Via
• Didi Chuxing
• Ola Cabs
• Grab
• Go-Jek
• BlaBlaCar
• myTaxi
• Dida Chuxing
