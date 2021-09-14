For Immediate Release: September 13, 2021

Contact: DOHComments@state.sd.us

Medical Cannabis Program Rules Pass Interim Rules Review Committee

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the Legislature’s Interim Rules Review Committee approved the Department of Health’s proposed administrative rules to establish a medical cannabis program in South Dakota. The legislature approved 143 of 149 proposed rules.

Following the legislature’s endorsement of the rules, Governor Kristi Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon released the following statements:

“We are on track to implement a responsible medical cannabis program in South Dakota according to the direction given by the voters,” said Governor Noem. “I commend the Department of Health for its hard work to streamline the process. South Dakota will continue to implement the best, most patient-focused medical cannabis program in the country.”

“The passage of today’s proposed rules package by the committee is the result of months of work. It’s proof that the public engagement process works,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “I am disappointed the rules review committee chose to take out the list of specific medical conditions for qualifying medical cannabis patients, a list the Department promulgated based on public input.”

On September 3, 2021, the Department of Health released the latest draft of its proposed rules for the states Medical Cannabis program. CLICK HERE to view them.

For more information on South Dakota’s medical cannabis program, please visit medcannabis.sd.gov.

###