Westminster Barracks/ DUI & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B1005064
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/13/21, 1823 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Andrew O’Leary
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/13/2021 at 1823 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 60 in the Town of Hartland, after observing a minor motor vehicle violation. Vermont State Police identified the operator as 30-year-old Andrew O’Leary of Enfield, New Hampshire.
Investigation determined that O’Leary had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
O’Leary was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on September 28, 2021, at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 28th, 2021 / 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
