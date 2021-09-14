Westminster Barracks/ DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B1005064

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/13/21, 1823 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Andrew O’Leary

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/13/2021 at 1823 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 60 in the Town of Hartland, after observing a minor motor vehicle violation. Vermont State Police identified the operator as 30-year-old Andrew O’Leary of Enfield, New Hampshire.

Investigation determined that O’Leary had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

O’Leary was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on September 28, 2021, at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28th, 2021 / 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kali Lindor

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

kali.lindor@vermont.gov