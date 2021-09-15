Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size by 2028 : Global Demand and Regional Analysis
Stratistics MRC report, Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyGAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is accounted for $48.92 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $228.40 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. Environmental pollution treated as an alarming issue and increasing vehicle range per charge are the factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of standardization in charging infrastructure is restraining the market growth. An electric recharge point that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles such as battery-electric cars, plug-in hybrid vehicles, electric buses, and other electric vehicles is known as an electric vehicle charging station. It is also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and can be installed simply by plugging it into a standard wall outlet. Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market include ABB, BP Pulse, ChargePoint Inc., Efacec, EV Solutions (Webasto), Evbox (ENGIE), Evgo (Acquired by L.S. Power), Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Qingdao Tgood Electric Co. Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Siemens AG, Star Charge, Tesla Motors Inc, The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).
Browse in-depth TOC on " Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market
The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of: introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis. This research study aims to help in making the right steps before starting up a company, business conclusions, and shape the future of the organizations. For supreme reader ease, this research presentation on the global market establishes the overall forecast timeline, allowing detailed market approximation about growth likelihood in the market.
The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market Share report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Components Covered:
• Hardware
• Software
Charging Point Types Covered:
• Inductive Charging
• Slow/Moderate Charger
• AC (Alternative Current) Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station/Normal Charging
• DC (Direct Current) Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station/Super Charging Station
Charging Infrastructure Types Covered:
• Combined Charging System (CCS)
• CHAdeMO (CHArge de Move)
• Tesla Super Charger
• Type 2 (IEC 621196)
• Type 1 (SAE J1772)
• Guobiao Standard (GB/T)
Vehicle Types Covered:
• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
• Commercial Vehicles
• Electric Bike
• Electric Vehicle (EV) Passenger Vehicles
• Heavy Delivery Vans
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Electric Bus Charging Types Covered:
• Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph
• On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph
• Charging Via Connector
Mode of Charging Covered:
• Plug-in Charging Stations
• Wireless Charging Stations
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/request-customization
Browse the latest market research reports by Stratistics MRC:
The Global Photoresist Process Chemicals Market is accounted for $3,841.24 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $6,501.93 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The Global Alkyd Resin Market is accounted for $23.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $51.00 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
The Global Mass Spectrometry Software Market is accounted for $5,390.19 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $10,740.28 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
View a List of attractive market during this Covid-19 @ https://www.strategymrc.com/covid-19-impact-reports
About Us:
Stratistics MRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.
Call us +91-63-028-946-95 now for personal assistance with your queries.
Email: info@strategymrc.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3ngfYIC
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3BKeBWG
Kumar
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 301-202-5929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn