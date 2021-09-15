Submit Release
Green Ammonia Market Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2027

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Global Green Ammonia Market is accounted for $7.10 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $212.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for fertilizers, need for renewable energy storage, and rising concerns regarding greenhouse emissions. However, high capital investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market. Green ammonia refers to ammonia which is produced through a completely renewable and carbon-free process. To achieve net-zero emission targets, the amount of carbon dioxide generated during the production process should be minimized. Currently, the reduction of carbon emission is achieved by utilizing low-carbon hydrogen. Some of the key players in Green Ammonia Market include BASF, Siemens, Yara International, Green Hydrogen Systems, ITM Power, Exytron, Man Energy Solutions, Queensland Nitrates, Aquahydrex, Starfire Energy, Electrochaea, Thyssenkrupp, Hiringa Energy, Enapter, NEL Hydrogen, MCPHY Energy, Hydrogenics, Uniper, Haldor Topsoe, and Engie.

The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Green Ammonia market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of: introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis. This research study aims to help in making the right steps before starting up a company, business conclusions, and shape the future of the organizations. For supreme reader ease, this research presentation on the global market establishes the overall forecast timeline, allowing detailed market approximation about growth likelihood in the market.

The Global Green Ammonia market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Green Ammonia market Share report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Production Routes Covered:
• Distributed Direct Ammonia Production
• Steam Methane Reforming Haber-Bosch Synthesis (SMR-HB)
• Electric Distributed Haber-Bosch Process (E-HB)

Technologies Covered:
• Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)
• Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)
• Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

Applications Covered:
• Hydrogen Carrier
• Energy Storage
• Zero-Carbon Fuel
• Fertilizer

End Users Covered:
• Transportation
• Industrial Feedstock
• Power Generation

Purity Types Covered:
• Low Purity
• Exceptional Purity

About Us:
Stratistics MRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.

