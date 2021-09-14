Barrier Films Market Analysis on Regional and Country-level Segments, New Entrants, Product and Technologies
Stratistics MRC report, Barrier Films Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By Geography
Inorganic oxide coating films segment of the Barrier Films Market is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period.”GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Global Barrier Films Market is accounted for $30.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $58.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for barrier films from food & beverage sector in order to increase product shelf life, increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging, and growing number of retail chains in developing countries. However, increasing environmental concerns for plastics is likely to hamper the market. Barrier films involve an integral part of food packaging solutions mainly thin plastic based products. It holds application in food type and products such as bakery, pet food, sugar confectionery, dehydrated food and beverage including chips and chocolates. In different products, unless there is good seal integrity there is no need of using a barrier film. Barrier films are used mainly to extend the shelf life and for protection of food products from various external influences providing oxygen and moisture barriers. It holds the main use in the packaging of products. Some of the key players in Barrier Films Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Limited, Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Dai Nippon Printing, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Advanced Film, Schur Flexibles Group, Mondi, Winpak Ltd., 3M, FUJIFILM, Ampac Holdings, LLC, and Flexopack.
— Stratistics MRC
Types Covered:
• Inorganic Oxide Coating Films
• Organic Coating Films
• Metallized Films
• Transparent Barrier Films
Materials Covered:
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Polyamide (Nylon)
• Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers
• Structural or Protective Layers
• Other Materials
Packaging Covered:
• Blister Base Films
• Wrapping Films and Forming Webs
• Bags
• Tray Lidding Films
• Pouches
Contaminant Types Covered:
• Corrosion
• Moisture
End Users Covered:
• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
• Agriculture
• Personal Care and Home Care
• Electronics
• Food and Beverage
• Consumer Goods Industry
• Medical Devices
• Chemicals
Sales Channels Covered:
• Distribution Channel
• Direct Channel
