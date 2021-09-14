Galaxy Press Announces Partnership with Willow Trading in South Africa

Galaxy Press announces a partnership with Willow Trading Company in South Africa to distribute its line of L. Ron Hubbard fiction works.

Willow Trading SA is making L. Ron Hubbard’s fiction works available throughout South Africa and neighboring countries.

I have always enjoyed L. Ron Hubbard’s science fiction books, and finally got to read 'Battlefield Earth' during lockdown!”
— Cheryl Uys, Director Willow Trading SA
JOHANNESBERG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Press is pleased to announce a partnership with Willow Trading Company in South Africa to distribute its line of L. Ron Hubbard fiction works. “We created Galaxy Press in 2002 to oversee the publication and distribution of Mr. Hubbard’s works,” stated John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press, from his office in Los Angeles, California. “We are looking forward to our relationship with Willow Trading SA to make Mr. Hubbard’s works available throughout South Africa and neighboring countries,” he concluded.

In a video conference call with Cheryl Uys, Director Willow Trading SA, a launch plan was established with titles arriving in bookstores the second half of September. She stated, “I have always enjoyed L. Ron Hubbard’s science fiction books, and finally got to read 'Battlefield Earth' during lockdown!” Initial titles being distributed include the international bestselling science fiction novel "Battlefield Earth," the Writers of the Future series, and the Stories from the Golden Age, a line of 153 stories written in the 1930s and ‘40s.

Since its initial release in 1982, "Battlefield Earth" has sold over 4 million copies and was rated #3 of the top 100 novels of the 20th Century in the Modern Library Readers Poll. This edition has expanded content containing an author interview published in the Rocky Mountain News shortly after the book’s initial release and a Discussion Guide.

The Stories from the Golden Age is a line of 80 books containing 153 stories all written by L. Ron Hubbard during the 1930s and ‘40s—in genres ranging from Mystery to Thriller, Science Fiction and Fantasy to Adventure and Westerns, using his own and fifteen pen names—widely considered America’s Golden Age of Fiction. The print version of each work includes the pulp fiction artwork that originally accompanied the story in magazine publications. In addition, each title offers a full-cast, unabridged audio theatrical presentation complete with theme music and sound effects. For more information on L. Ron Hubbard books and audiobooks, go to www.galaxypress.com.

The Writers of the Future Writing Contest, now in its 38th year, was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.

The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. In addition, they have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest—including Stephen Spinas from Cape Town—have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.

For more information about L. Ron Hubbard titles, visit https://galaxypress.com/l-ron-hubbard-books/. For more information about Willow Trading SA, visit https://www.facebook.com/WillowTradingSA, or https://willowtradingsa.co.za/, or email info@willowtradingsa.co.za.

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

