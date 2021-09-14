Submit Release
Progressive Beverages, Inc. Announces New $2 Million Financing Round

TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Beverages, Inc., importer of Asian wines and spirits, including the popular HAN Soju brand, today announced the closing of a $2 million round of financing from existing investors.

Following a recent management change, Progressive Beverages conducted a thorough business and market review and determined capital requirements for accelerated growth in California as well as other states.

The company’s CEO, Christian Alpers, said: “We are delighted to obtain this financial commitment which will allow us to greatly increase our sales and marketing resources, especially in the California on-premise market. Our team is fully committed to reach bars and restaurants in the state not yet familiar with our high-end beverages.”

Progressive Beverages, Inc. is a Truckee, California based importer of wines and spirits. The company was founded 15 years ago and later funded by members of prominent angel investor networks, including Tech Coast Angels, Pasadena Angels, and Keiretsu Forum. Its main website can be found at www.hansoju.com

