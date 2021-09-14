Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) Demand to Soar on the Back of its Transparent and Impact Resistive Properties
Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market Receiving Tailwind with Healthcare and Automotive ApplicationsUNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) is extensively used in PVC resins as impact modifier on the backdrop of its positive attributes like enhanced transparency, great mechanical properties and impact resistivity. PVC has numerous applications of which disposable medical kits are one of the leading applications with 40% of them made up of PVC. An increase in demand of quality health care contributes significantly in global Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene market growth. Auto-components made up of PVC exhibit properties like high impact resistance which makes the use of MBS very evident in the automotive sector.
Latest Fact.MR report estimated the value of Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene market to be approximately US$850Mn in the year 2018 with building and construction sector being dominant. The market is expected to expand and attain a value of US$321Mn by the end of 2029.
Key Takeaways of Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market:
• Balanced demand from developed markets, will reflect a sluggish growth as a result of moderate investments in industries associated with PVC consumption
• To fulfill the demand for enhanced and compatible impact modifiers for bio based polymers will decrease the consumption of methacrylate butadiene styrene. For instance, companies like Arkema and Dow have invested in a new range of impact modifiers to meet the demand for impact modifiers compatible with biopolymers.
• Presence of potential substitutes like chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS), acrylic impact modifiers, and others are set to hamper the methacrylate butadiene styrene market doing the forecast period.
• Despite preference for existing alternatives, transparency and impact resistance properties of methacrylate butadiene styrene will aid and balance out the demand worldwide.
• Packaging and consumer electronics related components such as blow molded containers, extruded films and pipes as well as calendered sheets will remain new target application areas for MBS suppliers.
• Declining production of butadiene due to shale gas effect is set to influence the methacrylate butadiene styrene market.
Technological Advancements and Product Launches to Remain Top Strategy of Prominent Stakeholders
The methacrylate butadiene styrene market is well matured. However, it has plenty of room for improvement, with the introduction of bio-based polymers. Key players in the market including Kaneka Corporation, Dow, Arkema, LG Chem. Ltd, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd, are focusing on innovative production launches and investing in R&D activities to adapt to the ongoing changes in the market in order to increase their foothold in the global methacrylate butadiene styrene market. New, emerging Markets of PVC such as medical tubing, will create new avenues of growth for players and would generate remunerative opportunities during the forecast period.
More Valuable Insights on Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the methacrylate butadiene styrene market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the methacrylate butadiene styrene market based on End-Use (building & construction, packaging, consumer electronics, automotive, and others (medical, gym & fitness &, etc.) across six major regions.
Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has segmented the methacrylate butadiene styrene market on the basis of end use and region.
End Use
• Building & Construction
o Profiles
o Wire and Cables
o Others
• Packaging
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Other (Medical, Gym & Fitness & etc.)
