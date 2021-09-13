Anchor Point Man Indicted for Attempted Murder

September 9, 2021

(Kenai, AK) – On September 8, 2021, a Kenai grand jury indicted 60 year-old Bret Herrick for shooting Alaska State Trooper Bruce Brueggeman on August 23, 2021 outside the Warehouse grocery store on the Sterling Highway in Anchor Point. Mr. Herrick was indicted on one count of attempted murder, three counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the third degree, and one count of escape in the second degree.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Herrick faces a maximum sentence of more than 99 years in prison.

Mr. Herrick is currently in custody. His bail is set at $750,000 cash performance, plus $250,000 cash appearance, and a third-party custodian.

He will be arraigned on the indictment on September 14, 2021 in the Superior Court in Kenai.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Kenai Assistant District Attorney Jon Iannaccone at 907-283-3131 or jon.iannaccone@alaska.gov.

