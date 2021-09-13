Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,114 in the last 365 days.

Anchor Point Man Indicted for Attempted Murder

September 9, 2021

(Kenai, AK) – On September 8, 2021, a Kenai grand jury indicted 60 year-old Bret Herrick for shooting Alaska State Trooper Bruce Brueggeman on August 23, 2021 outside the Warehouse grocery store on the Sterling Highway in Anchor Point. Mr. Herrick was indicted on one count of attempted murder, three counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the third degree, and one count of escape in the second degree.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Herrick faces a maximum sentence of more than 99 years in prison.

Mr. Herrick is currently in custody. His bail is set at $750,000 cash performance, plus $250,000 cash appearance, and a third-party custodian.

He will be arraigned on the indictment on September 14, 2021 in the Superior Court in Kenai.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Kenai Assistant District Attorney Jon Iannaccone at 907-283-3131 or jon.iannaccone@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee.

You just read:

Anchor Point Man Indicted for Attempted Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.