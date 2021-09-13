Sterling Man Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor Charges

September 9, 2021

(Kenai, AK) – On September 8, 2021, a Kenai grand jury indicted 59 year-old Kelly Crane on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and two counts of attempted sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. All charges are designated as domestic violence.

The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers General Investigative Unit in Soldotna and is being prosecuted by the Kenai District Attorney’s Office. The charges against Mr. Crane are related to events that occurred during the summer/fall of 2019, during which time Mr. Crane is alleged to have performed and attempted to perform sexual acts on four female children.

Mr. Crane is currently in custody in the Department of Corrections and is being held on a $250,000 cash performance bond, plus a $250,000 cash appearance bond and a third party custodian.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Crane faces a possible sentence of more than 99 years imprisonment. He will be arraigned on the indictment on September 14, 2021 in the Superior Court in Kenai.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Crane is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Kenai Deputy District Attorney Kelly J. Lawson at 907-283-3131 or kelly.lawson@alaska.gov.

