Inslee amends Washington Ready proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee today amended the Washington Ready emergency order (Proclamation 20-25) to require facial coverings for large outdoor events with 500 or more individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The update was initially announced at a press conference last week, and is effective immediately.
The update also aligns the proclamation with the Washington State Secretary of Health Facial Coverings Order 20-03.5.
Read the full proclamation here.
