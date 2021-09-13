Submit Release
News Search

There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,113 in the last 365 days.

Inslee amends Washington Ready proclamation

Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee today amended the Washington Ready emergency order (Proclamation 20-25) to require facial coverings for large outdoor events with 500 or more individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The update was initially announced at a press conference last week, and is effective immediately.

The update also aligns the proclamation with the Washington State Secretary of Health Facial Coverings Order 20-03.5.

Read the full proclamation here.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee amends Washington Ready proclamation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.