Retina Consultants of America Continues Growth by Adding Rockland Retina
Rockland Retina of New City, NY, Joins Elite Network of Retina SpecialistsSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes Rockland Retina to its growing consortium of leading retina specialists across the United States. With the addition of Rockland Retina, RCA adds a key partner in the New York City area and a regional partner to Vitreoretinal Consultants of Long Island.
“My 26+ year career as a vitreoretinal specialist has been dedicated to fighting blindness by providing personalized, state-of-the-art care to my patients,” said Louis Maisel, MD, Rockland Retina. “A partnership with RCA by way of Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York, enables me to continue to provide the optimal level of care that my patients deserve.”
RCA includes partner practices across the United States in New York, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, and California, and the addition of Rockland Retina furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients in New York.
“Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York is pleased to announce its expansion by way of partnership with Dr. Louis Maisel at Rockland Retina. Partnership with Dr. Maisel broadens VRC’s state-of-the-art retina care and clinical research studies to the patients and eyecare professionals of Rockland County,” said Brett Rosenblatt, MD, Vitreoretinal Consultants. “Dr. Maisel is an integral addition to RCA not only as a great clinician, but through his unwavering commitment to our ethos of saving sight and improving the lives of our patients through innovation and the highest quality care.”
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
