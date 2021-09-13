Fabulous Autographs & Art, From Van Gogh to Hendrix, are in University Archives' online-only auction Wednesday, Sept. 29

Three-page letter signed by George Washington, addressed to his nephew Bushrod Washington, dated March 8, 1798, with references to Robert E. Lee’s father (estimate: $28,000-$35,000).

Paper fragment inscribed on both sides with about 115 full and partial words in the hand of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, in English and in Dutch (estimate: $40,000-$50,000).

Mathew Brady carte de visite of George A. Custer, signed with rank as "Yours Truly / GA Custer / Bt Maj Genl / U.S.A.," a truly rare and fine example (estimate: $20,000-$26,000).

One-page letter typed in German and signed by Albert Einstein in 1921, regarding his theory of relativity as it pertains to the motion of Foucault’s pendulum (estimate: $18,000-$20,000).