IDERA’s ER/Studio Data Modeling Tools Adds Integration with Collibra Data Governance

IDERA announced the latest release of ER/Studio that integrates with Collibra’s Data Governance solutionAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company) announced the latest release of ER/Studio that integrates with Collibra’s Data Governance solution. This release further strengthens the connection between data architecture and data governance, differentiating ER/Studio from other data modeling tools in the market.
Combining ER/Studio with Collibra enables the automatic exchange and pooling of knowledge among data architects and data stewards:
● Data architects and stewards can synchronize business terms from ER/Studio with the business glossary in Collibra.
● Data stewards can upload logical and physical models from ER/Studio to Collibra, with ER/Studio mapping business terms.
● Data architects can send business terms from ER/Studio to Collibra, enabling data stewards to evaluate and approve the terms. Data architects can then revise the business glossary in ER/Studio with additions, updates, and deletions.
● Data stewards can also synchronize business terms in Collibra to ER/Studio’s repository, allowing data architects to use the business terms in ER/Studio to classify logical and physical modeling artifacts.
“Integrating ER/Studio with Collibra joins data architecture with data governance to form a united data ecosystem across the entire organization,” said Jamie Knowles, senior product manager at IDERA. “This enables organizations to leverage the value of their data and deploy it as a strategic asset.”
The unified data ecosystem has three focal points:
1. The business glossary that data stewards use to define an organization’s information and the associated data governance rules.
2. The logical data models that data architects use to design data assets.
3. The physical data models that data stewards use to understand the contents of data assets and map to business terms. Data architects use these physical models for detailed data asset design.
Collibra is a recognized leader in data cataloging, metadata management, and data privacy. Collibra accelerates trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights, and algorithms for all data citizens.
ER/Studio is the leading business-driven data architecture solution. This toolset combines data modeling, business process modeling, and enterprise metadata for data platforms and for organizations of all sizes.
