Mound woman charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Alison Craft Klug, of Mound, with four felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns.

The complaint states that Ms. Klug knowingly filed false income tax returns for tax years 2016 and 2018 through 2020, by overstating her withholding amounts compared to the amounts provided on her W-2s. The complaint further alleges that Ms. Klug was charged with theft by swindle in 2016 and failed to report money she had stolen that year as income. The complaint alleges that through these fraudulent filings, Ms. Klug owes more than $16,100 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

