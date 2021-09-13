Deepwater Horizon Participates in Ribbon Cutting for Leonard Destin Park

The Deepwater Horizon program attended the ribbon cutting at the Natural Resource Damage Assessment Phase V Captain Leonard Destin Park in Okaloosa County.

In 2015, The Trust for Public Land purchased the 3.42-acre property with Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Natural Resource Damage Assessment early restoration funds with a vision to create a park for the public, provide public access to the water and help preserve the history of the community.

The park includes an accessible beach area, boardwalk, playground, bathrooms, a splash pad, pavilions, dock and paddleboard/kayak launch.

The park is also home to a heron rookery along with educational signage highlighting over 150 years of history and natural features of the park.