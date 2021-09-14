World-Renowned Military Surgeon Jay Johannigman Featured On Bill Cunningham Show

Jay A. Johannigman, M.D. FACS Military Surgeon Jay Johannigman

Johannigman shared his expertise and knowledge while answering questions for Bill as regards the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and medical issues.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated military surgeon Jay Johannigman was recently featured on the Bill Cunningham show, hosted on the iHeartRadio podcast platform. The medical expert answered questions relating to the recent terrorist attacks on Afghan and American interests in the radio show, especially the Kabul airport attack.

Jay Johannigman shared his experience of the medical and humanitarian situations upon returning from an extended combat tour in Afghanistan. During the interview, he reflected on this most recent tour and how it compared to the seven other combat deployments he has completed in Iraq and Afghanistan. He shared his perspective on the current medical situation and the challenges that lie ahead for the country now that American Forces have withdrawn.

The conversation between Cunningham and Johannigman reflected on their long-standing friendship; both growing up in the same Cincinnati neighborhood. The intensity and challenges were highlighted by Cunningham’s questions based upon breaking news from that region. The conversation focused on discussing real issues affecting the lives of millions of people. As a medical expert with decades in the military, the surgeon provided useful insight on the security of lives and properties and the medical challenges that terrorist attacks can pose on people they target as enemies.

From the interview, it is clear that to find solutions to medical emergencies during periods of strife and escalating violence, the experience of people like Jay Johannigman will be invaluable. The man who currently serves an advisory role to the Uniformed Services Health Sciences University in Washington, DC., believes that all problems have a solution, but it will take the right people and the political will of leaders to make it work.

Jay A. Johannigman, M.D. FACS started his career in 1990 with the US air force and played a major role in forming the United States Air Force’s Critical Care Aeromedical Transport Team (CCATT) while serving in various medical capacities. In 2020, Knight Aerospace appointed him as its Chief Medical Officer, responsible for managing advanced aeromedical transportation services. He helped the company perfect the process of turning military and NGO cargo aircraft into flying emergency rooms that have helped rescue and save thousands of lives in the past years. His passion and compassion for human survival drive him every day, and he hopes to make even more contributions to help improve the medical service arm of the US military and other organizations.

For more information, please visit https://www.jayjohannigman.com/

About Jay Johannigman

Jay A. Johannigman, M.D. FACS is a military trauma and critical care surgeon based in Texas. Dr. Johannigman was a founding leader in the establishment of the Cincinnati Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (Cincinnati CSTARS). With decades of experience, Johannigman has played several roles as a leader, innovator, and teacher, winning several awards and honors for his efforts.