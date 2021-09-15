Monster Empowers Its Global Sales Team with nDash
Randstad subsidiary Monster, an international employment website, faced a problem: how do you ensure your global sales force has the training necessary to succeed when you don’t speak their language? For 25 years, Monster has been a global leader in connecting people and jobs, transforming how companies and candidates find the right fit. With offices in 15 locations worldwide, Monster’s global sales force has been a crucial part of the company’s continued success. But providing its sales team with training materials in their native languages was challenging.
“To help empower our global sales team, it was imperative that we provide them with the information and training they needed, localized in a language they were comfortable in,” said Michelle Kupjian, Monster’s Senior Global Sales Enablement Program Manager. “Everything from PowerPoint decks to video scripts, Word documents, and even quizzes needed to be accurately translated, so our sales team had the tools they needed to succeed.”
Like many businesses, Monster initially turned to a machine learning translation app to handle the company’s translation needs. And according to Kupjian, they quickly found its limitations. “In some cases, machine learning was fine—for example, it was good enough for something like creating a minor product update. But in other situations, machine translations fell short. When it came to our sales training materials, we knew we had to feel confident that the translation captured and conveyed the true essence of the information. We recognized that a faulty translation could have ramifications on our organization, our processes, and eventually our revenue.”
Having recently joined the sales enablement team from Monster’s marketing department, Kupjian realized that she needed to prioritize partnering with a company capable of providing accurate, cost-effective translation and localization services—one that could hit the ground running and provide immediate value. Following a recommendation from a trusted colleague, Kupjian engaged nDash to complete freelance translators for “a ton” of sales training material in three different languages: French, Italian, and German.
“I felt like nDash was holding my hand when we worked together,” Kupjian said. “They knew who I was and what I needed, and the questions they asked showed they were listening. More accurate than machine learning translation tools and more cost-effective than other human translation services, nDash provided a stellar level of customer service on every piece they delivered. No matter what I threw at them, they caught the ball and ran with it every time.”
Translation services provided by nDash freelancers made a significant impact on Monster’s sales teams.
“I always knew that when I tasked nDash’s freelancers with a project, I could count on it to be done well and delivered on time,” Kupjian said. “And our sales teams agree. The feedback we’ve received from our global sales offices is that nDash’s translated content is much appreciated. It has definitely helped them absorb the content more easily, complete their training more quickly—meaning that they can be more effective in their outreach.”
The primary best practice lesson from how Monster worked with nDash freelancers is finding the correct balance between cost and quality regarding translation services.
Monster found the perfect balance between cost and quality regarding translation services, a challenge for many brands. Ensuring that target audiences can completely understand product or service offerings—whether it’s a global sales team or customer prospects—is imperative to success. Machine learning translations may work for small projects, but they’re not a suitable translation solution for complex or nuanced topics. When accuracy and confidence matter, freelance translators are the smart choice.
About Monster
Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Daily, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming how employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, the company has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, Monster leverages innovative digital, mobile, and social solutions and proprietary data and insights that enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. For more information, visit monster.com.
About nDash
nDash is the world's first content community platform. Thousands of brands use the nDash platform to build and manage elite writing teams comprised of in-house talent, freelancers and thought leaders. With a rapidly evolving set of features, we help marketers generate compelling topics, streamline the content creation workflow, and rise above the noise. Based in the greater Boston area, the company was founded in 2016 by a passionate group of former writers, marketers and crowdsourcing enthusiasts. Learn more at nDash.com.
