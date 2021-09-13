Cybersecurity Professional Tye Hayes to Serve as Keynote Speaker at United Diversity Business Summit in Scottsdale, AZ

Diversity Business Summit

Former CIO for City of Atlanta confirmed to speak on Reinventing Business in Wake of Pandemic September 15th at United Diversity Business Summit

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity expert Tye Hayes has signed on as a keynote speaker for the upcoming United Diversity Business Summit. The CEO of N-Ovate Solutions and former Chief Technology Officer for the City of Atlanta, Hayes will share insights on digital security and business growth in her session, “Reboot, Reinvent, Reimagine: Using Disruption as an Opportunity for a New Reality.”

The free summit, to be held Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, will bring together business experts and CEOs sharing innovative approaches and best practices to improve Arizona’s economic growth outcomes with minority business owners and entrepreneurs. The theme of the summit is “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem,” with workshops on mentoring minority entrepreneurs, accessing capital and more. The event is designed as a recovery mechanism to grow small and medium businesses and provide opportunities to support diversity and inclusion.

Hayes is a Navy veteran with more than two decades’ experience as a technologist, solutions architect and business strategist in the IT industry. She joined the City of Atlanta’s technology team following a ransomware attack that damaged widespread IT infrastructure, helping the city build a solid network infrastructure and best-in-class security standards. Hayes maintained responsibility for data and IT functions for more than 25 city departments as well as the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, also leading technology operations and cybersecurity for Super Bowl LIII and providing the strategic vision for installing the nation’s first 5G airport.

“The recent increase in cybercrimes, remote work and virtual learning has actually created opportunities for organizations to reinvent themselves, not to mention a host of new technology and security needs," said Dr. Velma Trayham, founder of Millionaire Mastermind Academy and CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group. "I can’t think of anyone more equipped than Tye to help business leaders understand how they can respond to these challenges and grow from adversity and change.”

Hayes has also served as Deputy CIO for the Atlanta Public Schools and led the Information Security Compliance and Governance team for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. She has received the CIO 100 Award, STEM Women of Color for IT Leadership Award, Modern Day Technology Leader, and Black Engineer Award. Hayes also serves on the boards for Women In Technology Atlanta, American Cancer Society ResearHer and the Pink Frog Foundation.

Additional workshop topics at the summit include: Entrepreneur Start-up Lab for Students hosted by ASU, Empower Minority Entrepreneurs through Mentorship, Diversity in the Workplace, RFP/Sales Contracts with the State of Arizona, The Power of Capital, Information on How to Create an Effective Capability Statement, Intelligent Automation Driving Industry Transformation, Measuring D&I Initiatives and more. By spotlighting best practices and promising approaches, attendees will leave the Summit with new tools and a new paradigm for growth that adapts to a dynamic global marketplace.

To register for The United Diversity Business Summit, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/united-diversity-business-summit-tickets-157093505905

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)-3, nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. More than 5000 women have been mentored through our minority business development programs. For more information visit millionairemastermindacademy.org.