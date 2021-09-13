Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Applications, Developments & Geographical Outlook
Stratistics MRC report, Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis on Application, Key Players, Types, End User and Geography
The meter data management segment in Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.”GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is accounted for $7.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $27.56 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The rise in global energy demand and the need for improved customer service level and utility efficiency are driving the market growth. However, an inadequate financial incentive for utilities is hampering the growth of the market. Advanced metering infrastructure helps in two-way communications and provides system operators with an IT-enabled interface with residential and commercial consumers. Advanced metering infrastructure provides various kinds of devices and services such as smart meter, meter communication infrastructure, data management which are being used by residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Some of the key players profiled in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market include Schneider Electric, Trilliant Networks, Inc., General Electric, Cisco Systems, Siemens, Honeywell, Landis+Gyr, Itron, IBM Corporation, Silver Spring Networks, TietoEVRY, Elster Group SE, Sensus and Aclara Technologies LLC.
Product Types Covered:
• Communication Modules
• Two-Way Smart Meters
Devices Covered:
• Smart Meters
• Support Systems (In-Home Display Units)
• Home Area Networks (HANS)
Components Covered:
• Meter
• Head-End System
• Collector
• Communication Infrastructure
Deployment Models Covered:
• Cloud
• On-Premise
Services Covered:
• System Integration
• Program Management and Consulting
• Meter Deployment
Solutions Covered:
• Meter Data Management
• Meter Communication Infrastructure
• Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security
• Meter Data Analytics
End Users Covered:
• Residential
• Industrial
• I&C (Instrument and Control System)
• Commercial
