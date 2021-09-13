Castle in the Clouds Lost Hikers

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Benjamin Lewis 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 September 13, 2021

Moultonborough, NH – On Saturday September 11, shortly before 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of lost hikers up by the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. The hikers, Kranthi Medikonda, 28, got lost and found another group of hikers, Christian Irizarry Feliciano, 20, Bradley Phillips, 18, Owen Douglas, 19, and two minors. The group had attempted to hike to the summit for sunset but had forgotten flashlights and became disoriented on the trail network. Both Medikonda and the group of hikers decided to stick together and call for help.

Moultonborough Police located their vehicles. Conservation Officers found the group nearly one mile from the trailhead. New Hampshire Fish and Game had the hikers back to their vehicles and on their way home shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The Fish and Game Department would like to remind all hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to take the “10 Essentials” with you every time you go out. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.