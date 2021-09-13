NobelBiz Releases New E-book The NobelBiz Guide: STIR/SHAKEN for Contact Centers

STIR/SHAKEN is here to stay. How can it impact the contact center industry as a whole and outbound businesses in particular?

NobelBiz supports the initiative to comply with the TRACED act, by offering full STIR/SHAKEN compliance with our telecom network and CCaaS solution, the NobelBiz Voice Carrier Network.” — NobelBiz

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz just released its third e-book on the subject of STIR/SHAKEN for Contact Centers, to help you get back on track.We are going to look at the evolution of the legal corpus that mandated the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN across the nation. Because this book is dedicated first and foremost to the contact center community, we will try to see how STIR/SHAKEN impacts the activity and performance of call centers or any type of businesses that are involved in outbound campaigns.After we tackle the FUD and misconceptions surrounding STIR/SHAKEN, we will jump straight into the why and how behind the two protocols. This will allow us to move to the last part of the eBook, which deals with the three levels of STIR/SHAKEN attestationWhat will you learn about in this e-book:✅ What is the problem STIR/SHAKEN is trying to solve✅ How STIR/SHAKEN came to be and the legislation mandating it✅ How STIR/SHAKEN impacts the contact center industry✅ What is STIR/SHAKEN and how attestation works✅ How to stir and shake with NobelBizNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

What is STIR/SHAKEN and Why Should I Care? Everything you need to know. - a video by NobelBiz