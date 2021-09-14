Denali Advanced Integration Named Panasonic TOUGHBOOK® Partner of the Year
Trevor Lavens Named Top SellerREDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panasonic TOUGHBOOK® has named Denali its 2020 Partner of the Year and Denali’s Trevor Lavens as the Top Seller of the Year. These awards, presented at the 2021 TOUGHBOOK Partner Summit, are given to the leading partner organization and salesperson across North America. The awards are based on sales performance, partnership, and engagement with the organization in 2020.
Panasonic gives the awards annually to one of its 148 partners in its TOUGHBOOK Authorized Mobility Partner Program. The recipients achieve collaborative growth in a competitive market and have an immense impact on the IT industry.
Denali’s customer-first approach, solution innovation, and managed mobility expertise allows for flexibility, speed, and extraordinary service. Paired with Panasonic’s device quality, rugged durability, and support services, the two companies provide an end-to-end customer experience that is top in the industry.
Denali is trusted by a wide range of customers who rely on a variety of technology solutions under the harshest of conditions and in high-risk situations.
“Our partnership with Panasonic has enabled Denali to innovate solutions for people working in the field who rely on mobile technology to do their jobs efficiently, wherever the workday takes them,” said Bill Barry, Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Alliances. “We are extremely proud of Trevor Lavens who always puts the customer first. Thank you to Panasonic for their support and recognition of our mutual accomplishments.”
“We applaud both Denali and Trevor Lavens for an unwavering commitment to helping customers find the right solution to meet evolving mobile workforce needs,” said Brandon Williams, Director, U.S. Mobility Channel at Panasonic. “Businesses across the enterprise are increasingly looking for true technology and solutions partners to support digital transformation and improve operations. We’re proud to partner with Denali on bringing this approach to market across a number of vertical industries and delivering the right solutions to serve each customer’s unique needs.”
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand’s Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.
