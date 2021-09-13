Smart Cover to revolutionise the insurance industry
C&C Insurance Group’s presence continues to growWATFORD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Cover has enjoyed an exciting time recently, and is moving into the final quarter of 2021 with major awards to its name and a focus on insurtech.
Smart Cover, based in Watford, is continuing to be at the forefront of change in the insurance industry. The focus on innovative products – often bridging the gap between traditional insurance products and what the customer wants – is never at the expense of customer service.
The company’s commitment to excellence in customer service was rewarded at the 2021 British Claims Awards. Organised by Claims Media, the awards champion claims as a service. They recognise the achievements in claims over the previous 12 months with the awards open to the entire sector and any niche from exceptional handling of claims to claims process improvements.
In a ceremony held on 9th September at the Leonardo Royal London Hotel, Smart Cover was named the Personal Lines Broker of the Year.
The judges’ citation for the award was “Smart Cover impressed the judges with a well-received and reviewed product designed to improve the health of its policyholders. The judges say this broker is very much going in the right direction.”
Dr. Neil Dixon, Operations Director of Smart Cover stated “This is affirmation that we have come a long way in achieving the right customer model, offering the products the customer wants and delivering them with excellence from point of sale to making a claim. We will continue to strive for the perfect model, always putting customer needs first as we introduce new products and new technology to the UK insurance market.”
Smart Cover was also shortlisted for the Broker of the Year award in a set of awards that were dominated by recognition of responses to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Covéa Insurance picked up the prestigious accolade on this occasion.
Including Smart Cover, 18 nominees walked away with 20 awards which included insurance providers, loss assessors and law firms. The big winner on the night was Sedgwick with three awards.
Head of Operations, Chris Beasley said “This award is testament to the hard work of everyone at Smart Cover particularly during the last 18 months where we have risen to the challenges of the Pandemic and maintained continuity of service. Everyone in every department is contributing to the excellence we see rewarded in this award which gives us greater confidence that we are moving forward to where we want to be. This award, 1300+ positive reviews and a 4.8 Trust Pilot rating underlines this. We will continue to innovate and improve the customer offer.”
Innovation is a big focus for Smart Cover and the company has recently introduced the Smart Cover App.
The App gives customers direct access to their policies from their smartphones enabling them to manage them all in one place. However, the primary focus of the Smart Cover App is to give the user superfast access to make a claim in an emergency.
The services initially covered by the App are:
Home Emergency
Motor breakdown
Private GP care
The user can simply tap the app if they need roadside assistance, they are locked out of their house, or need to see a doctor in a hurry.
The customer already has peace of mind knowing they have the insurance but with the Smart Cover App, they can contact the company as soon as the situation arises meaning the customer should be less distressed, annoyed or inconvenienced. With the excellent record of customer service, the customer also knows a response is minutes away.
Director Chetan Mankar said “As a forward thinking insurance company we want to enable users to access their policies and make claims securely from their phones in the most convenient manner. It is important that we provide the easiest, fastest and most convenient access to our lifestyle insurances to deliver what the insurances promise to the customer and the App achieves this.”
Smart Cover is part of the C&C Insurance Group, headed by CEO Niraz Buhari. Mr Buhari commented “I would like to thank the whole team at Smart Cover and congratulate them for their excellent work which has resulted in the recent award of Personal Lines Broker of the Year and the release of our first app. We are committed to growth, and you will continue to see the increased use of insurtech as well as planned acquisitions come to fruition as we look to continually improve the insurance customer landscape in the UK market.”
Smart Cover’s In-house Legal Counsel, Fiaz Hussain said “During the past 12 months, we have continued to expand and ensure our business growth and objectives are met. The pandemic has made this difficult, but our adaptability and resilience has nevertheless allowed us to achieve our goals and continue our expansion.”.
Smart Cover provides insurance for a wide range of products from Home Emergency, Appliance Insurance to Gadget Insurance, Landlord Insurance and Motor Breakdown.
