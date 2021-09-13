A new University-based Professional Category Management Certification for CPG and Retail industry professionals globally

Developed by The Food Industry Research and Education Center (FIRE) at Western Michigan University’s Haworth College of Business powered by Learning Evolution

We are pumped about bringing this innovative, university-based program to the food industry and other universities with food marketing focused programs,"” — Dr. Russell Zwanka, associate professor

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNINA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Evolution ("LE"), a leader in online professional training and certification solutions for the Fast-Moving Consumer Package Goods (CPG) and Retail industry, has entered into a innovative agreement with the Food Industry Research & Education Center at Western Michigan University 's Haworth College of Business ("FIRE Center"). Under this partnership, LE and the WMU FIRE Center will collaborate on the customization of online and in-person training materials and WMU Executive certificate programs for individuals and organizations worldwide, with both Food Marketing faculty and industry experts developing the content and providing the instruction, under the guidance of the FIRE Center.The first jointly developed training program is for a two-level Professional Category Management Certification ("PCMC"). LE will develop, maintain, provide technical support, and the LMS platform for integrating learning modules for the PCMC curriculum."We are pumped about bringing this innovative university-based program to partners in the food industry, as well as to other universities with Food Marketing-focused programs. The PCMC program offers both a Level 1 and Level 2 Category Management Certification, confirming participant understanding of current category management theory and marketing principles. Plus, it provides knowledge and tools for developing and implementing consumer-centric category strategies in the context of the global omnichannel markets for Food & FMCG retail channels.", said Dr. Russell Zwanka, Associate Professor - Food Marketing."As part of the premier university program for Food Marketing, the FIRE Center's mission is to conduct relevant research and provide world-class education programs for students and industry professionals. Our partnership with LE fits these objectives ideally, offering a rigorous and relevant curriculum to individuals and organizations in our industry.", said Dr. Marcel Zondag, Associate Professor and Director of the FIRE Center.LE welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with WMU due to its track record of success as a leading institution for higher education and research in food marketing. "We are excited about this new and innovative partnership with WMU's Food Industry Research and Education Center. This new PCMC program offers industry professionals worldwide the first-ever university-based impartial option and opportunity for industry level Professional Category Management Certification.”, said LE's CEO Scott Matthews.

WMU FIRE Video Introduction and Overview