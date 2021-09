Barnett Crossbows acquired by Surge Outdoors

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge Outdoors, a leading supplier of hunting and outdoor-related products announces its recent purchase of Barnett Crossbows.Barnett innovates and supply’s a broad spectrum of high-performance and value-driven crossbows, vertical and youth bows and archery accessories popular with both hunting and recreational shooters. Barnett is also a leading provider of slingshots and accessories. The acquisition of Barnett demonstrates Surge’s commitment to the archery industry.“Barnett is the first and longest-standing crossbow company with a storied heritage…I am thrilled to once again be a part of telling everyone that story and help write the next chapter. Barnett will continue to lead the crossbow industry through profound innovation and a heightened focus for the archery industry.” Ryan Busbice, CEO.“With Barnett under the Surge umbrella, the future of the brand looks brighter than ever. We look forward to advancing the long-standing reputation of the Barnett brand and its products. Approaching our 60th anniversary in 2022, as the pioneer in crossbow design & manufacture in our industry, I'm excited to once again carry on the torch of my forefathers… certainly, The best is yet to come! David Barnett, PresidentHaving a unique and strong partnership with its manufacturing facilities, Surge Outdoors is excited to bring Barnett together with a team of passionate industry veterans, best-in-class engineers, designers & hunting-archery enthusiasts. Surge Outdoor plans to maintain operational facilities in Florida, Louisiana, Utah and Illinois, the current home of Barnett.About Surge OutdoorsSurge Outdoors is a prominent supplier of hunting and outdoor-related products focused on relentless innovation and core branding.About Barnett CrossbowsBarnett Crossbows is the world's leading provider of crossbow, archery, and slingshot products. As the original pioneer of the modern-day crossbow, Barnett's tradition of innovation has brought about numerous "firsts" in the crossbow & archery industry.Barnett Crossbows…first in crossbows since 1962. Be First!For more information, please visit WWW.BARNETTCROSSBOWS.COM For a higher-resolution image, contact media@sourceoutdoorgroup.comMedia Contacts:SOURCE OUTDOOR GROUPAaron McCaleb | President770-535-6028 (p)aaron@sourceoutdoorgroup.com