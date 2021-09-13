Barnett Crossbows acquired by Surge Outdoors
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge Outdoors, a leading supplier of hunting and outdoor-related products announces its recent purchase of Barnett Crossbows.
Barnett innovates and supply’s a broad spectrum of high-performance and value-driven crossbows, vertical and youth bows and archery accessories popular with both hunting and recreational shooters. Barnett is also a leading provider of slingshots and accessories. The acquisition of Barnett demonstrates Surge’s commitment to the archery industry.
“Barnett is the first and longest-standing crossbow company with a storied heritage…I am thrilled to once again be a part of telling everyone that story and help write the next chapter. Barnett will continue to lead the crossbow industry through profound innovation and a heightened focus for the archery industry.” Ryan Busbice, CEO.
“With Barnett under the Surge umbrella, the future of the brand looks brighter than ever. We look forward to advancing the long-standing reputation of the Barnett brand and its products. Approaching our 60th anniversary in 2022, as the pioneer in crossbow design & manufacture in our industry, I'm excited to once again carry on the torch of my forefathers… certainly, The best is yet to come! David Barnett, President
Having a unique and strong partnership with its manufacturing facilities, Surge Outdoors is excited to bring Barnett together with a team of passionate industry veterans, best-in-class engineers, designers & hunting-archery enthusiasts. Surge Outdoor plans to maintain operational facilities in Florida, Louisiana, Utah and Illinois, the current home of Barnett.
About Surge Outdoors
Surge Outdoors is a prominent supplier of hunting and outdoor-related products focused on relentless innovation and core branding.
About Barnett Crossbows
Barnett Crossbows is the world's leading provider of crossbow, archery, and slingshot products. As the original pioneer of the modern-day crossbow, Barnett's tradition of innovation has brought about numerous "firsts" in the crossbow & archery industry.
Barnett Crossbows…first in crossbows since 1962. Be First!
For more information, please visit WWW.BARNETTCROSSBOWS.COM
