Smart Cover Insurance Success at British Claims Awards 2021
Smart Cover wins another award in Personal Lines CategoryLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the annual British Claims Awards, Smart Cover was named Personal Lines Broker of the Year.
The British Claim Awards champion claims as a service across the insurance industry, celebrating the achievements and progress made by leading organisations and professionals on behalf of their clients. The ceremony was held on 9th September at the Leonardo Royal London, a luxury hotel in the shadow of St Paul’s Cathedral.
The awards are open to every organisation within the insurance claims sector, including insurers and brokers as well as law firms and barristers. 20 accolades are presented at the awards including Loss Assessor of the Year, Loss Adjustor of the Year, Insurtech award and the Rising Star Award.
The Covid-19 Pandemic was at the forefront of this year’s submissions and judging criteria. Claire McDonald, chair of iWIN and head of the independent judging panel for 2021, wrote in her programme foreword: “There was a clear demonstration to us, the judging panel, of the adaptability and agility of the insurance industry as a whole (so not just insurers and brokers, but other suppliers such as loss adjusters and solicitors, to name but a few).”
Some companies had to turn their business models on their head overnight, others rethought processes from the customer perspective to be able to withstand the volumes of claims and provide the expected service levels.”
Announcing the decision to award Personal Lines Broker of the Year to Smart-Cover, the judges’ statement said “Smart Cover impressed the judges with a well-received and reviewed product designed to improve the health of its policyholders. The judges say this broker is very much going in the right direction.”
Smart Cover is part of the C&C Insurance Group. The group is headed by CEO Niraz Buhari and under his direction are following a plan of expansion through organic growth via new products, increased numbers of customers and acquisitions of competitions. Mr Buhari commented “My congratulations to the team at Smart-Cover. The award is recognition for the hard work and commitment everyone has contributed during the last twelve months. We continue to push forward to a bright and exciting future with more products in development and future acquisitions.”
Smart Cover director, Chetan Mankar said “This is an affirmation that we are doing the right thing. We are a forward-thinking insurance company who puts the needs of our clients first, offering products that meet the demands of modern lifestyles, providing peace of mind at an affordable cost. This underlines the future plans we have to expand and to continue growth particularly in the area of Insurtech as seen recently by the release of the Smart-Cover app.”
Smart Cover Operations Director, Dr Neil Dixon, stated that “Recognition from our peers in the insurance sector is a rubber stamp that we are working to deliver products the public wants. We are committed to future product development, particularly focusing on Insurtech to make sure that we are as innovative and forward-thinking as we are customer-centric.”
In a set of awards that were dominated by pandemic responses, Smart Cover were also finalists in the Broker of the Year Award (sponsored by Sedgewick, the leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions) but it was Covea Insurance who took home the prize on this occasion.
The group has presence in the UK, US, UAE, India, Guernsey and Bermuda. Niraz Buhari has put in place a strong vision for the future since taking over C&C Insurance Group. The company is diversifying into various sectors whilst ensuring continuing great service to their existing clients.
Chris Beasley, Head of Operations said “I’d like to express my congratulations to the whole team at Smart Cover. It has been a challenging 18 months for the whole of the insurance industry, and we have risen to the challenge, providing excellent and continuous customer service, keeping the claims process simple and settlement as timely as possible. Throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic we maintained our high standards and consistency in service quality as is borne out by our rating of 4.8 and more than 1300 positive reviews on Trustpilot. The Personal Lines Broker of the Year Award recognises our excellence in customer service, and we will continue to strive for even better.”
Smart-Cover provides insurance for a wide range of products from Home Emergency, Appliance Insurance to gadget insurance, landlord insurance and Motor Breakdown.
