India Developers Accepts BitcoinZ as Currency
Investment from India into BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is flowing strong and hard! Multiple India Developer teams have joined the BitcoinZ Project with great aspirations!
We are growing & improvising our knowledge, Let us realize our dreams through BTCZ. We will contribute in a big way technically, we have a huge motivated army of techies...”PUTTUR, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment from India into BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is flowing strong and hard! Multiple India Developer teams have joined the BitcoinZ Project with great aspirations! These developers are building a vast network and infrastructure inside India with huge community support.
— Keshava Moorthy C, Mentor, Senior VP of IT Division @ Vibhaa Technologies
So far, many India businesses have started to accept BitcoinZ as a form of payment. There are also large capital investments taking place as some whales are taking positions in the BitcoinZ crypto as well as the community buying and trading.
India was particularly drawn to the BitcoinZ project for many reasons:
1) Fair Start - no Premine, no ICO, no Developer Fees
2) Security - POW & ASIC resistant
3) Privacy - created under the zkSNARKs technology
4) 100% Community Driven
5) 100% Decentralized
6) Faster Block time for Faster Network
7) A Strong Fast Growing Community
The Community in India has really taken off! The BitcoinZ Team there has been traveling all over the country holding live seminars about BitcoinZ and getting everyone involved. The Team in India has also been hard at work getting businesses onboard to start accepting BitcoinZ as a form of payment and so far this movement is growing Fast and Furious! Many organizations and businesses in India are now accepting BitcoinZ as a form of payment with more joining each day! This force in India is driving the BitcoinZ project to new levels and mass adoption is starting across the country.
Want to Help the India Project with Mass Adoption? Please Donate to the BitcoinZ India Team Via #BTCZ to this Address: t1SZLneSdzZUwJw8aTumjxUWwn5TZ6NdEU3
BitcoinZ has many large projects in the works which anticipated to be released in the near future. With all these extra developers joining forces, projects will be completed sooner and additional projects can be started. We are very excited to see the new developments and goals as they emerge!
BitcoinZ is a 4 year old Crypto project that is community driven, with no PreMine, no ICO and no Developer Fees! It has been rumored BitcoinZ was created by the Famous zkSNARKs, (though no one really knows who created BitcoinZ which adds to the Mystery) this crypto project has a mysterious history and a bright future. The zkSNARKs wanted to create a "Gift to the World" by fixing the problems associated with Bitcoin while adding privacy and security. They created the 21 Billion supply with a particular goal of achieving a $1 price and allowing everyone in the world to hold at least one coin.
BitcoinZ hit an all time high on January 9, 2018 of $0.033584 a whopping 6,850% higher than the price at the time of this writing!!! There is a great online Calculator here: BTCZ-Calculator to calculate your potential Returns!
October 10th, 2021 is a day to mark your calendar! This day will be the first Halving for BitcoinZ and historically, shortly after halving occurs, the price of a crypto asset increases. 🚀 This has happened in every case with Bitcoin and we believe the same will happen with BitcoinZ. By reducing the supply of coins into the marketplace by Half, the supply greatly reduces and law of supply and demand kicks in.....usually producing Higher Values! Will BitcoinZ Halving Drive the price back to its all-time high? Or maybe even Higher? We believe we will see new All-Time Highs in the near future.
In addition, many crypto projects are talking about moving to POS, as those coins become no longer mineable, crypto miners will look for alternative coins like BitcoinZ to mine. Historically, more miners drive up difficulty, higher difficulty drive up the crypto asset price. ⛏️ We believe in the very near future more miners will start mining BitcoinZ therefore driving up the price!
The BitcoinZ core developer team is strong and growing. They have quietly been building on their Blockchain for 4 years and its only a matter of time before people start to take notice. Most of the Core Developers have been involved with the project since the beginning and have deep knowledge in zkSNARK technology and are determined to change the world.
Currently under the Radar, BitcoinZ is a project you will not want to miss, its your opportunity to get involved in a project that has 4 years of infrastructure built but trading at a start-up value!
