BitcoinZ Community's Z-Brain Online Conference of October 1st 2022 has been Completed with Many News presented
Each year the BitcoinZ Community delivers a "calendar like" history graph including some of the most important moments of the Project. This is the 5th one !
The Z-Brain Meeting uses slides for the presentation of the topics that are discussed. This was the slide with the recent listings in new markets.
This is one of the slides about the BitcoinZ Army 2.0 concept. You can scan the QR code in order to see the relevant Frequently Asked Questions!
Z-Brain, the BitcoinZ Community's Meetings are becoming a standard each year with more people participating and interacting with this Community oriented Project
The Z-Brain Meeting of 1st October 2022 of the BITCOINZ Community has been completed with the participation of even more speakers and developers than any previous one.”LONDON, KNIGHTSBRIDGE, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Z-Brain Meeting of 1st October 2022 of the BITCOINZ Community has been completed with the participation of even more speakers and developers than any previous one.
— BITCOINZ Community
Z-Brain is the online conference of the Community and it is held about every 6 months.
The visitors and BITCOINZ friends had the opportunity to learn about the recent developments of the Project, to welcome new members in the core team and to watch an updated Dynamic Roadmap for 2022-2023. The topics of the even are available below :
1) The recent news of the Project
– The recent listings of BitcoinZ in new markets.
– The BITCOINZ 5 YEARS Anniversary with a history diagram including the most important moments of the 5th year.
– The Listings in other platforms like Constellation Wallet, BoxWallet, TCS Lottery Bot in Telegram.
– The Tip.cc and Royal Swap Bot implementation in BitcoinZ Discord Server.
2) The social reach numbers
– The growth of the Project in Discord, Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. We should take in mind that BITCOINZ Community accounts don’t use fake followers and such poor tricks. They are concentrated in 100% organic growth with real people and everyone can easily verify this from the extremely high level of interactions in comparison with its follower numbers
– The GETBTCZ.COM visitors growth and the watchlists growth in CoinmarketCap and CoinGecko.
- The BitcoinZ ArmyZ 2.0 concept’s presentation which is the best way for someone who doesn't have mining equipment to earn BTCZ coins as rewards for spreading the word about the original cryptocurrency idea and BitcoinZ. All the coin rewards are coins that had been previously mined and donated to the Community's Fund because BTCZ had zero premine without any founder allocating any coins to his wallet like the 99% of other "crypto" do.
3) The core updates of the Project
Presentation of the most important recently added features and those that will be offered in the near future. BitcoinZ is among the very few cryptocurrencies that can be used for both transparent and private transactions.
4) The presentation of ConnectZ
The developers presented the ConnectZ Gateway and explained how its Graphical User Interface can be used.
Members can now wrap BitcoinZ native coins (BTCZ) in the Binance Smart Chain (wBTCZ) and unwrap them back in the native BitcoinZ Blockchain. The maximum supply of BitcoinZ is immutable and there is a 1:1 ratio between BTCZ and wBTCZ.
5) Dynamic Roadmap’s Update
In this section the team explained which targets from the Dynamic Roadmap 2022-2023 version have been already delivered. There was also a discussion about the future development like the Raise-Z upcoming platform and additional Bridges for more Blockchains like Ethereum’s that are going to expand the BitcoinZ ecosystem even more.
