Avoma Announces Integration with SalesLoft and Kixie
The integration ensures that all conversations done via SalesLoft and Kixie become a searchable knowledge base on Avoma, accessible across the organization.
Typically, the intelligence from customer conversations never go beyond the customer-facing teams. This integration makes all conversations a searchable knowledge base across the organization.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avoma today announced two new integrations—SalesLoft and Kixie, two of the industry-leading Dialers. The integrations are part of Avoma's mission to ensure that the intelligence from conversations with customers and prospects isn't confined within the customer-facing teams.
— Aditya Kothadiya, Co-founder and CEO, Avoma
Avoma is a leading conversation intelligence platform that democratizes customer intelligence across all functions in an organization. It offers end-to-end meeting lifecycle assistance that comprises meeting management, AI-based meeting assistant, tools for meeting collaboration, and meeting intelligence.
Avoma's integration with SalesLoft and Kixie enables everyone across your organization to:
• Search, access, and play the calls done via SalesLoft and Kixie
• Get a complete transcript of their calls, including insights on who spoke, when, and for how long
• Automatically get summarized notes of their conversations, including action items, which get updated to your CRM
• Learn and take actions based on the overall conversation intelligence and deal intelligence
"It's important that all customer-facing conversations become a source of intelligence for your product, marketing and engineering teams. With these inputs coming from prospect and customer conversations, your cross-functional teams get a deeper understanding of product issues faced by the customer, adoption friction, feature requests, and more. For instance, these conversations help functions like marketing to understand the kind of questions customers tend to have so that they can adapt their marketing and sales enablement strategies better." Aditya added.
About Avoma
Based in Palo Alto, CA, Avoma was founded in 2017. Avoma's vision is to provide the most comprehensive AI assistant for meeting's end-to-end lifecycle so you can automate low-value repetitive tasks like taking notes and augment high-value tasks like having effective conversations.
