Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Growth Boosted Need For Reliability In Data Centers

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increasing number of data centers is contributing to the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market growth. The upcoming and existing data centers are being provided with modular UPS systems to attain higher standardization, greater flexibility, and expandability. Data centers are also being assisted with modular UPSs for ensuring continuous and reliable power supply and support of the systems during power outages. For instance, in 2020, Amazon bought 100 acres in Virginia, the USA to build data centers, Iron Mountain is constructing three buildings in 40 acres near Phoenix, USA. According to a survey conducted by Turner & Townsend, in 2020, 85% of the survey respondents believed that data construction demand in 2021 will be more than it was in 2020. Therefore, the increasing number of data centers is expected to propel the growth of the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market.

The global modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2020 to $3.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the UPS market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The UPS market size is expected to reach $4.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Modular uninterruptible power supply manufacturers are developing innovative products to meet the future infrastructure development trend and demand from modular data centers. For instance, in January 2021, Huawei, a China-based provider of information and communication technology (ICT) and smart devices launched next-generation of large- and medium-sized UPS5000-H series products which are part of the ultra-high density UPS series. The modular UPS has a high-capacity configuration of a 1Mmega watt power cabinet with the installation of 10 modular UPS 100KW@ 3U in one cabinet.

Major players covered in the global modular uninterruptible power supply industry are ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Huawei , Delta Electronics, AEG Power Solutions, Vertiv, Emerson Electric, Rittal, Toshiba International Corporation (TIC), Gamatronic, and Tripp-Lite.

North America was the largest region in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the UPS market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market report is segmented by product type into online or double-conversion, line-interactive, offline or standby, by power capacities into 0 – 50 kVA, 51 – 100 kVA, 101 – 300 kVA, 301 and above kVA, by end-user into data centers, industrial, telecommunication, commercial, BFSI, government, others.

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Online Or Double-Conversion, Line-Interactive , Offline Or Standby), By Power Capacities (0 – 50 kVA, 51 – 100 kVA, 101 – 300 kVA, 301 And Above kVA), By End-User (Data Centers, Industrial, Telecommunication, Commercial, BFSI, Government), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market overview, forecast modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market size and growth for the whole market, modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market segments, and geographies, modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market trends, modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

