MuktoPaath: Redefining skills & professional development through e-Learning
DHAKA, BANGLADESH, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addressing the worldwide transformation due to the emergence of the fourth industrial revolution, the Government of Bangladesh has implemented multiple education-based initiatives. Focusing on digitalization, the Honorable Prime Minister launched the e-Learning platform MuktoPaath on February 1, 2016.
MuktoPaath is a unique e-Learning platform in Bangla for professional and skills development over multiple sectors. The initiative is focused to serve the people considering TCV (Time, Cost & Visit) and widen the scope of learning to a greater extent than ever before.
Being one of the largest e-Learning platforms in Bangladesh, MuktoPaath envisions is to serve online, offline and blended learning facilities from experts, policymakers or academicians at minimal expenses. While offering such courses affordable, it also makes the learning materials accessible for all, user-friendly and spontaneous for the learners.
MuktoPaath, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), introduced the first Covid-19 Awareness Course for general citizens of Bangladesh to provide the proper guidelines at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. Institutions including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), Johns Hopkins - CCP, BRAC, USAID, Jeeon Bangladesh Ltd, Community Development for Peace, Centre for Global Health Research, and Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, amongst many others, have also leaned towards this e-Learning platform to design special courses for the front liners, including doctors, nurses, and health professionals alongside the citizens. At present, the platform is offering 10 Covid-19 online courses with over 4.24 lakh enrollments and more than 2.29 lakh participants have successfully completed the offered courses.
E-Learning platform MuktoPaath also aims at ensuring smooth operational activities to serve online courses and training sessions. MuktoPaath launched over 200 online courses for teachers, students, youths, employees, professionals, civil service officers, lawyers, doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, volunteers, entrepreneurs, agriculturists, fresh graduates, migrant workers, homemakers, among many others, in collaboration with government and non-government partnering organizations. Interested anyone can get the online courses via MuktoPaath website as well as from the app. By enrolling and completing the given lessons attending the live sessions, and actively taking part in the scheduled assessments, one could download an online certificate directly from the platform.
Aiming to provide cost-effective learning alternatives MuktoPaath is available to all, including the underserved population in all prospects. Its core agenda is to enhance future-ready knowledge and skills development according to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) while applying e-Learning, Artificial Intelligence to generate employment opportunities, promote self-employment and encourage entrepreneurship while contributing to the national economy.
MuktoPaath has singed MoU with about 60 government training institutions and 25 non-government organizations, reaching beyond 1.1 million learners. Trainees or learners can access offline and online content which is called blended learning by storing and retrieving contents easily from memory cards to go through lessons at their comfort time.
KYC (Know Your Citizens) and Citizen's Talk initiative has been created an opportunity to hear directly from the citizens about online participation through MuktoPaath e-Learning platform. In turn, a link between MuktoPaath and the general people has been established where individuals can share their thoughts and expectations from the e-Learning platform and participate in the online courses. Based on the KYC (Know Your Citizens) and Citizen's Talk discussions, the Future of Education team of a2i Programme took initiative to develop and enhance the operational features of the platform with expected facilities and beyond.
“MuktoPaath has been developed for professional and skills development over multiple sectors considering knowledge, employment opportunities, and awareness which is the prime objective of MuktoPaath since its inception,” shares Md. Afzal Hossain Sarwar, Policy Specialist, Educational Innovation, a2i.
“Bringing skill-based training, knowledge, and facilities to every citizen is what MuktoPaath aims and contributes greatly to the national economy,” Md. Afzal Hossain Sarwar concludes.
Website link: www.muktopaath.gov.bd
Ashfaq Zaman
Ashfaq Zaman
