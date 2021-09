If you couldn’t make it to the WyMD Retiree Council Conference, please watch the recorded videos. The conference is broken up into three parts.

Part 1 Presentations include: AARP Fraud Prevention, WYNG History Book Project, and healthy eating with Chef Kent Cottle.

Part 2 Presentations include: Recognize Terry Wilkerson, Tim Sheppard – Vets Commission, Tricare Updates Presentation – Mr. Ken Williams, and Estate & Medicaid Planning.

Part 3 Presentations include: Thunder On High – Early Aviation in Cheyenne.