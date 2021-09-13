Global software innovation company Droisys launches the OxyTrack app.
Droisys launches the OxyTrack appFREMONT, CA, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, global software innovation company Droisys launched the OxyTrack app. The OxyTrack app monitors and tracks the supply of oxygen cylinders as well as the exchange of oxygen cylinders.
The OxyTrack app will be a crucial resource to those in need of an oxygen cylinder. OxyTrack works as a convenient tool to easily track and exchange oxygen cylinders using unique, identifiable QR codes, allowing continuous monitoring and serving as a deterrent to fraudulent activity, misuse, and diversion to unauthorized black market transaction. This will help prevent acute shortages such as those which occurred in India. OxyTrack also provides the option to create authorized users, so that only those users are allowed to use the cylinders, as well as a search feature for users and refill stations.
The development of OxyTrack stems from the proactive involvement of Droisys’ co-founders, Sanjiv Goyal and Amit Goel, in supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in India. At the height of the delta surge in India earlier this year, Sanjiv Goyal, President of Droisys, spearheaded efforts of United Against Covid (UAC), a global initiative by alumni of IIT, IIM, and other leading universities. By the end of spring of 2021, UAC team engaged in substantial humanitarian relief efforts --
• Oxygen concentrators were deployed at hundreds of locations in India
• Oxygen tankers and cylinders were arranged
• 400+ COVID hospitals were supported
• 1000+ volunteers worked around the clock
• 10,000+ patients received a bed and essential treatments
• 40+ nonprofits supported
Sanjiv Goyal, President of Droisys and an alumnus of IIT Delhi, hosted the United Against Covid’s Volunteer Appreciation Day. This hybrid virtual event was hosted from Droisys’s USA headquarters in Fremont, CA of the Silicon Valley. Additionally, Sanjiv Goyal hosted the “Covid Lifeline” radio segment on Radio Zindagi.
Amit Goel, CEO of Droisys, personally procured oxygen cylinders, available to and used by Droisys employees during the height of the 2021 surge.
According to our ESG policy, Droisys believes that healthcare is a basic necessity and human right. The healthcare industry has seen some substantial progress, making major leaps since the onset of the pandemic. But we have also learned that there are still many areas that can be improved upon through the use of technology. This includes global supply chain and distribution, with respect to the supply of oxygen cylinders. In India, there was an acute shortage of these crucial items and no way for the government or medical teams to track the distribution of cylinders, with many persons in need unable to access cylinders due to the strength of a black market. This understanding was a source of inspiration for our OxyTrack app.
With the current free version of OxyTrack, users will receive support in both Hindi and English.
Droisys is a global software development and innovation consulting company, with six offices in the United States and India. Its India headquarters is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Archit Rathore
Droisys Inc.
+1 408-874-8333
pr@droisys.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn