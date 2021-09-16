New Alabama Rapper Moty Is Making Big Noise With Brand New Singles
People will judge you whether you're good at something or not. So, put your best foot forward and overcome all adversity.”TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melodic and meaningful rap bars are attributes that aren’t often found in modern-day hip hop. Brendann Anderson who goes by the moniker “Moty” is the embodiment of Hip Hop’s ever-evolving facets. The witty rapper was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and just started releasing music back in May 2021. Although he’s fresh in the game, he’s already making waves and establishing himself as an authentic voice and a future worldwide phenomenon.
— Moty
Moty is only at the beginning of his journey, but he’s already gained over 150,000+ combined Streams/Views through Spotify and Youtube alone. His inspirations growing up was 50 Cent & Lil Wayne. He credits Lil Durk, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as pivotal influences in his start to music. He has faced hardship and adversity growing up like most African American children, but hrough the struggles music has still been the solace for his life. His passion lies within wordplay, lyricism, and exciting music with great energy and substance. With His hand on his heart, Moty is driven by his never-give-up attitude and unmatched work ethic to continuously kick the bar up higher. He also draws inspiration from his daughter and seeks to set a major example for her. Moty continues to push the envelope on the realms of possibility and make music that is meaningful and real but still bangs right to the core of our soul.
Moty’s identity is rooted in his flow and intricate wordplay. His distinct and unique style has led him into creating thought-provoking pieces of work that will move audiences for generations to come. He holds strong to his values of hard work and following through on your vision and hopes to translate this into his music. He has multiple projects in his repertoire out right now on all music platforms. Starting with “Kaylee”, “WOW”, “How It Go”, “Better Days”, "Move” , "End Of Summer" and his latest single "2 AM". His singles can be found online at www.itsmoty.com.
Moty is encapsulated by the theme of working to get to where you want to be. As an emerging artist, he has been working hard in the shadows. All while growing his skills, and sharpening his talent. In the near future, Moty will go toe to toe with the industry greats and begin his reign as a new school leader in authentic hip hop and trap. Moty is the answer to the question that rap music hasn’t asked yet and the missing piece to Hip Hop’s never-ending puzzle. He can be found on Instagram @itsmoty.
