Inslee statement on 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

"My fellow Washingtonians, today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in this country on September 11, 2001. As we remember this tragedy and honor our nation’s resilience, this time is also an opportunity to strengthen our national consciousness and consider what we can keep doing to advance freedom.

"Twenty years is a long time, but all of us who lived through these events remember where we were that day. I was in our nation’s capital, serving in Congress, where I saw the smoke rise from the Pentagon. No one could be sure at first what was happening or how it would end. I was fortunate to be led to a safe place that day while the chaos and uncertainty played out, but many others put themselves in harm’s way to help others. The courageous passengers on United Flight 93 likely saved the U.S. Capitol building and prevented more loss of life. I am eternally grateful for the sacrifices of first responders, our military and others for their rescue, recovery and security they provided our nation in the aftermath of these events.

"I know this is a very tough time for some, including our heroes who served our armed forces in its aftermath. A generation of young Americans and their families suffered the physical and mental scars of the wars waged after the attacks of 9/11. If you’re having a hard time, please know how much we appreciate your service. You are not alone. If you need help, don’t hesitate to call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

"Survivors of the attacks themselves and the first responders who helped them still need our support. Too many who survived that day still live with medical complications. If you or someone you might benefit from the federal September 11th Victims Compensation Fund, I urge you to go online to www.vcf.gov to see if you are still eligible to file a claim.

"The Afghans who helped our nation and our allies – the Afghans who believed in our nation’s mission and risked their lives and their families’ lives to help – also need our support right now. My office and many other partners in the state are working right now on ways to provide opportunities for those who resettle here.

"Please keep all of these people with you in your heart when you reflect on this somber anniversary this weekend. Trudi and I certainly will."