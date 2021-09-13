Umbra Companies Inc. Aims to Bring an End to Veteran Homelessness

UMBRA Homes UMBRA Condos

Veteran homelessness is a serious issue all across the country.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UCIX)

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest report by the Department of US Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the number of homeless veterans has reached an alarming high. The latest numbers were published by HUD in January 2020, which estimated the number of homeless veterans to be 37,252. As of 2021, we suspect the number has further escalated to more than 40,000.

The surge in unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic could also be a contributing factor in veteran homelessness.

UMBRA Companies INC. (UCIX) has kickstarted its services, aiming towards putting an end to veteran homelessness. UCIX is a US-based Real Estate Development Investment company, deploying resources all across the country to minimize homelessness.

UCIX is actively working with the Veteran Department of State and deploying resources in townhomes, multi-family homes, and condos to provide shelter to homeless veterans.

To inspire more investors in its vision and to make them confident about the investments they make, UCIX is utilizing the investor-first approach. That means whenever the organization earns profit, the investors get paid earlier than the team itself.

UCIX promises high return rates to its investors by investing in several multi-million dollar real estate investments simultaneously. The best returns are gained after the company purchases a raw piece of land and builds a multi-story building on it. Although the company is still in the early stages and only investing in smaller lands and apartment buildings right now, the team is highly focused on the future.

Furthermore, the company isn’t only focused on building homes, it’s aiming to build beautiful homes that look creative. The projects are focused to build creative shelters that improve the quality of life for veterans.

Last but not least, UMBRA promises to make society a better place. A portion of each year’s earnings is given away to charities and non-profit organizations. If you want to be part of UCIX’s movement, feel free to contact the team.

