Governor Newsom Statement on Death of California Highway Patrol Officer 9.10.21

Published: Sep 10, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Scott Merritt:

“It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I send our condolences to Officer Merritt’s family, friends and those who served with him. Officer Merritt dedicated nearly 16 years of his life to serving the people of California, and he will forever be remembered.”

On Friday, September 10, Officer Merritt passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

Officer Merritt, 42, served Kern County over the past 11 years as a member of the CHP’s Bakersfield Area Office. He transferred to Bakersfield in February 2010 from the CHP’s Santa Cruz Area Office, where he was assigned in May 2006 following his graduation from the CHP Academy.

He is survived by his wife, Shanon; children, Madison and Nolan; parents, Randall and Pattie Merritt; and brother, Cody.

In honor of Officer Merritt, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

