Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,048 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Pike County Guilty Plea

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement following the plea agreement filed in the case of Angela Wagner:

"Our society reveres mothers for taking care of their children and teaching them to do the right thing, even when it’s hard. But by actively plotting the murder of an entire family and encouraging her own kids to carry out the violence, Angela Wagner abjectly failed in her responsibilities.

I send my thanks to the dedicated special agents, forensic scientists and intelligence analysts at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation — at least 33 past and present by my office’s count — who have worked this case without ceasing since the start. Their work will continue until each of the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable."

MEDIA CONTACT:  Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Pike County Guilty Plea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.