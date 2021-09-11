Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Pike County Guilty Plea

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement following the plea agreement filed in the case of Angela Wagner:

"Our society reveres mothers for taking care of their children and teaching them to do the right thing, even when it’s hard. But by actively plotting the murder of an entire family and encouraging her own kids to carry out the violence, Angela Wagner abjectly failed in her responsibilities.

I send my thanks to the dedicated special agents, forensic scientists and intelligence analysts at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation — at least 33 past and present by my office’s count — who have worked this case without ceasing since the start. Their work will continue until each of the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable."

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-