Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,035 in the last 365 days.

Book Gives Hope to People Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts

Pamela Gort is Invincible Forever More International Best Selling Book

Pamela Gort is Invincible Forever More International Best Selling Book

Pamela Gort went from invisible to INVINCIBLE

Pamela Gort went from invisible to INVINCIBLE

Pamela Gort shares her coming out story to empower others to be the true you

Pamela Gort shares her coming out story to empower others to be the true you

Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More shares stories of women who have gone from invisible to INVINCIBLE.

If you have hiding or masking anything, if you are in a closet holding back your true self in any way, shape or form, come out, come out wherever you are. You will be better for it.”
— Pamela Gort
OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Best Seller, Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More, became the #1 Inspirational new release on Amazon just eight hours after its release! It is filled with the personal and profound stories of twenty-nine amazing women from all over the world. They each share how they felt invisible, became empowered, then took the journey and faced their challenges, overcoming, so they would be seen. These heart and soul-grabbing testimonies offer hope and motivation for readers everywhere to start their journey toward healing.

Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More was born out of inspiration and a desire to collaborate with other women to bring a powerful message to the world. No one needs to feel invisible anymore. It is time to speak up about your life and the challenges you have been through, so we might all know our invincibility!

“Our stories are about hope, inspiration, motivation, and encouragement. Great book to review and talk about for Suicide Prevention week and month and any other mental health awareness. Helping people to speak up and out so they can heal is invaluable.”
—Lynda Sunshine West, inspirer of this amazing collaboration

“A week later, the phone rings and it's my father. I am afraid because I did not think my father would ever accept this. My father greeted me with, “Honey, I love you. You are amazing. There is nothing you could ever do that would take our love away from you.” I almost froze, as in that moment all my fears, doubts, concerns, shame, and guilt were wiped away and all was good. What my dad did for me was give me the courage to be me, all of me. From that moment on, I decided to come out whenever I could. I became the poster child for coming out. I would say, “Hi, I'm a lesbian” like saying hello!
—Pamela Gort, collaborative author in Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More.

All proceeds go to support 501(c)(3) Dress for Success.

To book Pamela Gort for an interview, contact Pamela at (760) 521-4238 or TheLesbianLoveCoach@gmail.com.

Pamela Gort
Lesbian Love Coaching
thelesbianlovecoach@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Book Gives Hope to People Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.