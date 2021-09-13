Book Gives Hope to People Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More shares stories of women who have gone from invisible to INVINCIBLE.
If you have hiding or masking anything, if you are in a closet holding back your true self in any way, shape or form, come out, come out wherever you are. You will be better for it.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Best Seller, Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More, became the #1 Inspirational new release on Amazon just eight hours after its release! It is filled with the personal and profound stories of twenty-nine amazing women from all over the world. They each share how they felt invisible, became empowered, then took the journey and faced their challenges, overcoming, so they would be seen. These heart and soul-grabbing testimonies offer hope and motivation for readers everywhere to start their journey toward healing.
— Pamela Gort
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More was born out of inspiration and a desire to collaborate with other women to bring a powerful message to the world. No one needs to feel invisible anymore. It is time to speak up about your life and the challenges you have been through, so we might all know our invincibility!
“Our stories are about hope, inspiration, motivation, and encouragement. Great book to review and talk about for Suicide Prevention week and month and any other mental health awareness. Helping people to speak up and out so they can heal is invaluable.”
—Lynda Sunshine West, inspirer of this amazing collaboration
“A week later, the phone rings and it's my father. I am afraid because I did not think my father would ever accept this. My father greeted me with, “Honey, I love you. You are amazing. There is nothing you could ever do that would take our love away from you.” I almost froze, as in that moment all my fears, doubts, concerns, shame, and guilt were wiped away and all was good. What my dad did for me was give me the courage to be me, all of me. From that moment on, I decided to come out whenever I could. I became the poster child for coming out. I would say, “Hi, I'm a lesbian” like saying hello!
—Pamela Gort, collaborative author in Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More.
All proceeds go to support 501(c)(3) Dress for Success.
To book Pamela Gort for an interview, contact Pamela at (760) 521-4238 or TheLesbianLoveCoach@gmail.com.
Pamela Gort
Lesbian Love Coaching
thelesbianlovecoach@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook