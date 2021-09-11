Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of 18th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in the 1600 block of 18th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:16 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a check on the welfare. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs consistent with life and the decedent remained on scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 37 year-old Bryan Tate, Jr., of Southeast, DC.

 

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the shooting took place inside of the residence and was domestic in nature.

 

On Friday, September 10, 2021, 35 year-old Tamika Green, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

